OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 18,127 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XDSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000.

Shares of XDSQ opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

