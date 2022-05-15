OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 9,540 Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Shares of FLEE opened at $24.45 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

