OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGN stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.