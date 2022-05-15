Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.