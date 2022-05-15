Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.65 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $17.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $204.74 million, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OLK stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 346,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,263. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

