ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.