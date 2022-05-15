ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.58.
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.