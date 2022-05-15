Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of ONCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 70,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

