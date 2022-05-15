Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

