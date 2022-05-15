Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

