Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will post $570,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $4.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 818.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 793,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,828. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 253,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 233,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.