Only1 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $519,570.00 (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $519,570.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00104608 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

