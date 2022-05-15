Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OPHLY remained flat at $$8.53 during trading hours on Friday. 9,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,462. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

