Oppenheimer Downgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Market Perform

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

PetIQ stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $476.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PetIQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

