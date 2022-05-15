Oppenheimer Lowers 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $40.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

ETNB opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 89bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 97.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

