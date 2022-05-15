Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Update

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 1,156,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

