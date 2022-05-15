PAC Global Reaches Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004495 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00431778 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00165173 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

