PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in PACCAR by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PCAR stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

