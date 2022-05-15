PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $53.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PD traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 1,623,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,567. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

