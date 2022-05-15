Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

