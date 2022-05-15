Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CTS worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE:CTS opened at $36.15 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

CTS Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.