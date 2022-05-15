Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,562 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.