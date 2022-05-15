Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 319,163 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Realogy worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

