Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,522 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,522 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Affimed worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Affimed by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFMD stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $403.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.49. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

