Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) PT Lowered to 680.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from 710.00 to 680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PANDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $812.50.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.