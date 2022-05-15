Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,973 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Juniper Networks by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,616 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 313,707 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 592,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.