Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.38). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pardes Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRDS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $362,000.

NASDAQ PRDS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 258,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20. Pardes Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS)

