Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Down 35.8% This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00017078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $16.10 million and $9.46 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

