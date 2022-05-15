Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Posts Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of PKE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,914. The company has a market cap of $246.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

