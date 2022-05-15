Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Posts Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter.
Shares of PKE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,914. The company has a market cap of $246.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $16.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 97.56%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Park Aerospace (Get Rating)
Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Aerospace (PKE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.