Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $25.30. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

