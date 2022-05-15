Pascal Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Pascal has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Pascal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pascal has a market cap of $448,711.27 and $28.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00502591 BTC.

Pascal Coin Profile

PASC is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,066,575 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org . Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

