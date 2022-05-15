Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSYTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 2,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

