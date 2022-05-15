Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $67.84 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $92.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 189,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

