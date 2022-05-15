PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get PAVmed alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVM stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.22.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 111.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 69.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAVmed (PAVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.