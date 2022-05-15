Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.47 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

