PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PMT. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.96.

NYSE:PMT opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

