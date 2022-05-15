Peony 1-Day Volume Reaches $92,671.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Peony has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $43.99 million and approximately $92,671.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 231,648,982 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.