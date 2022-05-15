PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 4.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,044,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,669. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

