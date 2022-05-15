PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

