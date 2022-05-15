Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $105,824.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $768,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

