Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW) Short Interest Update

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,485. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

