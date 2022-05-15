Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.