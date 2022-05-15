Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PERI opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $848.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

