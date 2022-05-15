Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 604.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth $47,624,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,858 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,261,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.84 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

