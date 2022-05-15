Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $26.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOOF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

WOOF opened at $18.64 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

