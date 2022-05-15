Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $26.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOOF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.
WOOF opened at $18.64 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.