Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

POFCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

POFCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

