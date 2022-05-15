PG&E (NYSE:PCG) vs. Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Head to Head Survey

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Via Renewables and PG&E’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.72 $5.20 million $1.14 6.93 PG&E $20.64 billion 1.40 -$88.00 million $0.07 167.45

Via Renewables has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PG&E. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PG&E, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02% PG&E 1.21% 10.75% 2.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Via Renewables and PG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A PG&E 0 2 3 0 2.60

PG&E has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Given PG&E’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PG&E is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of PG&E shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PG&E beats Via Renewables on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

