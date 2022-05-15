Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,413. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

