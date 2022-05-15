Phyllis R. Caldwell Purchases 5,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,219,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 216,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.