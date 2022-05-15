Phyllis R. Caldwell Purchases 5,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,219,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 216,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
