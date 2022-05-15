Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 11,032 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $79,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SEA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.