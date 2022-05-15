Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 655,622 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,622 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.15% of NIO worth $72,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NIO opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

